A former FBI special agent spent several hours scouring the over 580,000 registered voters in the Peach State. Derek Somerville found over 57,000 cast ballots in a county DIFFERENT than where they reside. And Derek found over 17,000 ballots with OUT OF STATE mail requests.

Via Derek Somerville on Facebook:

Don’t think there are voter issues in Georgia? I have 57,793 reasons to reconsider that.

I’ve personally spent the last several days painstakingly analyzing 580,226 registered Georgia voters from current state-provided voter rolls who submitted a US Postal Service Mail Forwarding Change of Address request at least 30 days PRIOR TO the November 3rd election.

FACT: at least 57,793 Georgia voters cast their vote in a county that is DIFFERENT than where they previously instructed the USPS to forward their mail.

FACT: 43,507 (75%) of these individuals DID NOT vote in person on election day.

FACT: 17,514 of these voters asked the USPS to forward their mail OUT OF STATE to non-APO/DPO/FPO military addresses. 89% are over the age of 25 and likely not college students.

It’s been a few years, but most of you know I’m a former FBI Special Agent. Prior to that I worked in the US intelligence community. I’m a trained federal investigator who was assigned to Public Corruption cases. There are others more experienced than me, but this if far from my first rodeo.

With few exceptions, a person submits a USPS Change of Address request because they have permanently moved and want their mail rerouted to their new address. Under the 1993 National Voter Registration Act (NVRA), states may use that USPS Change of Address request to “identify registrants who may have changed residences” and “remove the registrant from the voter rolls after satisfying all requirements of the [NVRA]”.

Many of these incidents can be legitimately explained. Not all reveal nefarious intent or coordinated efforts. Some voted Republican. Some voted Democrat. But after investigating a random sample of these voters, it’s abundantly clear that thousands, if not tens of thousands, voted in our election who do not reside in the county in which they voted…or even in Georgia.

Demand officials investigate these 57,793 and, if warranted, remove their votes from the November 3rd general election and remove them from the voter rolls before the upcoming Senate run-off.