In order to grasp the magnitude of Fox News’ betrayal of its conservative base, I decided to look back at their ratings in August of 2020 and compare the results with its current viewership as of November 23, 2020. The numbers are devastating and telling. Fox has lost about 50% of its audience. You Trump loyalists are making them pay where it hurts–the pocketbook.

Let me break it down by show:

Neil Cavuto drew 2.192 million viewers in August. By November he was attracting only 1.3 million.

The Five also suffered a big loss, going from 3.772 million in August to 2.883 million in November–minus 889,000 viewers.

Bret Baier suffered a significant decline of 1,139,000 –3.256 million in August to 2.117 million in November.

Martha MacCallum fared worse—she shed 50% of her audience, collapsing from 3.201 million to 1.613 million.

Tucker Carlson also has taken a big hit–dropping from 5.719 million in August to 3.444 million in November. That is a drop of 2.275 million.

Sean Hannity’s shining star is flaming out. His viewership plummeted from 6.838 million to 2.839 million. That means almost 4 million people fled his show.

And Laura Ingraham bled out–she dropped from 4.82 million to 2.114. She lost 2.706 viewers.

These are consequential numbers. Fox has committed media suicide.

While it is true that CNN and MSNBC ratings have increased, the total viewership for the top three Cable news networks have remained basically the same with some key exceptions. The most watched hour in August 2020 was 9pm. With Hannity in the lead, the three combined drew 10.794 million viewers. In November, that number fell to 8.556 million. CNN and MSNBC are basically treading water. Fox is drowning.

Let’s put this into context. Conservative talk radio dwarfs the audience of the cable news networks by several millions. Rush Limbaugh, for example, attracts at least 20 million listeners each day. If you add up all of the conservative talk radio shows, their audience exceeds the cable news networks by at least a factor of five. The point is this–pay no attention to the yammering on the mainsteam cable news shows. It is pure propaganda. Listen to conservative talk radio and support OAN, News Max and the Blaze. You are not alone.

Here are the total Viewer Ratings for August 24, 2020

FNC Cavuto: 2.192 Five: 3.772 Baier: 3.256 MacCallum: 3.201 Carlson: 5.719 Hannity: 6.838 Dmcy2020: 7.063 Ingraham: 4.82

And here are the number of Total Viewers for November 23, 2020

FNC Cavuto: 1.305 Five: 2.883 Baier: 2.117 MacCallum: 1.613 Carlson: 3.444 HntySpcl: 2.839 Ingraham: 2.114 Bream: 1.147

