UPDATE — Late tonight, the judge issued a third order, freezing the Dominion machines.

GEORGIA. UPDATE. UPDATE. 🚨 “Defendants are hereby ENJOINED & RESTRAINED from

altering, destroying, or erasing, or allowing the alteration, destruction, or erasure of, any software or data on any DOMINION VOTING MACHINE…” A THIRD ORDER. *BIG* Legal Victory for @TeamTrump.🔻 pic.twitter.com/VOtkdirNMo — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 30, 2020

Read the judge’s third and final order issued late tonight…

ORIGINAL STORY IS BELOW

Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer: “Our Republican recount monitors at the World Congress Center waited today for four hours while Fulton County elections officials “updated the software.” The explanation given to me – “just the usual Fulton County incompetence” – is completely unacceptable.

Thankfully Lin Wood this afternoon obtained an emergency federal court order prohibiting any “wiping” or “resetting” of the voting machines. It is outrageous that we cannot rely on Fulton County elections officials to do their jobs without unexplained four hour delays, interventions by private attorneys and federal court orders.”

“It’s what we are supposed to do. It will take a court order to stop this process—so I guess we need to keep watching the news. If we get a court order to stop, we will see it in our SOS information. The issue is, the Atlanta area has already started,” the elections manager wrote.

When the poll worker asked if the reset will wipe the forensic info from the machines, the manager said that “Atlanta already did it.” The lawsuit in question is being litigated by Sidney Powell

Georgia Judge orders voting machines impounded immediately to preserve evidence. — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) November 29, 2020

Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr. issued an order a few hours ago to impound all Dominion voting machines in the state of Georgia, and then reversed his order within the hour.

GA officials performing “software update” on Fulton County voting machines at this very moment at World Congress Center. They are trying to erase the evidence by scrubbing the machines with litigation pending. BLOW YOUR HORNS. PATRIOTS. This cannot stand. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 29, 2020

Emergency Order just entered by Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr.: “Defendants are ordered to maintain the statue quo & are temporarily enjoined from wiping or resetting any voting machines in the State of Georgia until further order of the Court.” Stop the steal NOW @BrianKempGA. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 29, 2020

Exactly 66 minutes later, the order was reversed.

What??? Judge reversed order based on Defendants’ claim that GA Counties control voting machines. Machines are owned by State & @GaSecofState administers state laws on elections. Why are GA officials determined to wipe these machines clean be resetting them? https://t.co/Oq0edTGfsl — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 29, 2020

