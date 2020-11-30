https://www.citizenfreepress.com/column-1/update-georgia-judge-issues-order-to-freeze-all-dominion-machines-then-reverses-order-one-hour-later/

UPDATE — Late tonight, the judge issued a third order, freezing the Dominion machines.

Read the judge’s third and final order issued late tonight…

ORIGINAL STORY IS BELOW

Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer: “Our Republican recount monitors at the World Congress Center waited today for four hours while Fulton County elections officials “updated the software.” The explanation given to me – “just the usual Fulton County incompetence” – is completely unacceptable.

Thankfully Lin Wood this afternoon obtained an emergency federal court order prohibiting any “wiping” or “resetting” of the voting machines. It is outrageous that we cannot rely on Fulton County elections officials to do their jobs without unexplained four hour delays, interventions by private attorneys and federal court orders.”

“It’s what we are supposed to do. It will take a court order to stop this process—so I guess we need to keep watching the news. If we get a court order to stop, we will see it in our SOS information. The issue is, the Atlanta area has already started,” the elections manager wrote.

When the poll worker asked if the reset will wipe the forensic info from the machines, the manager said that “Atlanta already did it.” The lawsuit in question is being litigated by Sidney Powell

Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr. issued an order a few hours ago to impound all Dominion voting machines in the state of Georgia, and then reversed his order within the hour.

Exactly 66 minutes later, the order was reversed.

