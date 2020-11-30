https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/bizarre-georgia-govt-lawyers-defended-dominions-trade-secrets-to-stop-forensic-analysis-of-machines-software/

A buried lead in Judge Timothy C. Batten’s order released late last night from an Atlantic District Court describes Georgia State lawyers – ostensibly acting on behalf of the public via the local government – defending Dominion Voting Systems’ “trade secrets”.

The court ordered that voting software and information contained therein should not be destroyed, or erased or altered in Cobb, Gwinnett, and Cherokee Counties.

But the order also revealed:

“Defendants’ counsel also argued that allowing such forensic inspections would pose substantial security and proprietary/trade secret risks to Defendants.”

The bizarre nature of government lawyers defending a private, foreign company’s “trade secrets” instead of attempting to secure the vote of the American public will raise further questions about the company’s involvement in U.S. voting systems.

The term “trade secret” is used no fewer than NINE times in the contract between Georgia and Dominion Voting Systems.

