https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/gop-chairman-michigan-oversight-committee-will-not-allow-president-trumps-attorney-rudy-giuliani-testify-tuesday-hearing/

Grassroots Republicans are organizing a hearing Tuesday inside the Binsfeld Office Building in Lansing, Michigan.

The hearing will focus on the massive fraud witnessed by dozens of Republican observers on November 3rd and 4th at the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan.

The hearing will will focus on the Detroit absentee ballot counting at the TCF.

Only in-person or written testimony will be accepted.

The Chairman of the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee Ed McBroom says he will not allow President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani to testify.

Michigan State Senator Ed McBroom (R- Vulcan)

TRENDING: Crowd Erupts in Cheers as Giuliani Tells AZ State Lawmakers: “Your Political Career is Worth Losing if You Can Save the Right to Vote in America” (VIDEO)

Liberal hack Jonathan Oosting reported:

This tells you all you need to know about Senator McBroom.

We are told the hearing will be explosive.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

