We often check in with Corey DeAngelis, the director of school choice at the Reason Foundation. On Sunday he shared a clip of Dr. Anthony Fauci saying “the default position” during the COVID-19 pandemic should be to keep children in school.

Here’s Brit Hume:

But what about those teachers’ unions marching down the street and dragging prop caskets behind them? Or writing their wills? Or writing their own obituaries and sending them to the governor? For them it’s an abbreviated day of virtual learning or nothing.

Here’s more from DeAngelis:

All we know is that Andrew Cuomo is now an Emmy winner and that there was actual talk of Fauci being named “Sexiest Man Alive.”

