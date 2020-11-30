https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/30/guess-who-was-praised-and-who-was-attacked-brit-hume-weighs-in-on-dr-anthony-faucis-advice-to-keep-schools-open/

We often check in with Corey DeAngelis, the director of school choice at the Reason Foundation. On Sunday he shared a clip of Dr. Anthony Fauci saying “the default position” during the COVID-19 pandemic should be to keep children in school.

Dr. Fauci: “The default position should be to try as best as possible within reason to keep the children in school or to get them back to school […] if you look at the data the spread among children and from children is not really big at all”pic.twitter.com/G0MqlA0NDQ — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) November 29, 2020

Should I put together a complete timeline of Fauci’s stance on school closures? I’m worried this project may take a while 😂 — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) November 30, 2020

Here’s Brit Hume:

Some of us have been saying this virtually from the start of the lockdowns. Dr. Atlas said it. Rand Paul said it. Trump even said it. Nancy Pelosi and countless others said the exact opposite. Guess who was praised and guess who was attacked. https://t.co/kWJ0dx8uSZ — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 1, 2020

Too late, damage done and half the country knows this whole episode was a Venezuela-level heist. — Ron Mann (@RonMann19) December 1, 2020

There is no difference between the new data and the old data: Schools are not spreaders. The difference is that the election is over. — Cathy Buffaloe (@cathybuffaloe) December 1, 2020

Planning should be based on age. A 6 year old has 1000 fold lower fatality risk than a 60 year old. — Azam Anwar, MD (@AzamAnwarMD) December 1, 2020

But what about those teachers’ unions marching down the street and dragging prop caskets behind them? Or writing their wills? Or writing their own obituaries and sending them to the governor? For them it’s an abbreviated day of virtual learning or nothing.

There are no longer any repercussions or consequences for being wrong as long as it fits the narrative — Meister Burger (@mjohnson6543) December 1, 2020

“Science” — Big Brother (@dannymartin10) December 1, 2020

This makes me CRAZY. Politics is what it is, but to steal a year of education, nutrition, socialization, services to kids with special needs, therapies, from our kids! WHY ARE THEY GETTING AWAY WITH THIS? — stillstanding626 (@Stilllstndng) December 1, 2020

This guy takes every possible position on every policy debate. — Jeff Burrows😆 (@Jeff_Burrows) December 1, 2020

Dr Fauci confirms what every educator knows. Keeping schools open for in-person learning is safer than many other activities & should therefore be prioritized by policy makers. Data is clear that they are not vectors of community spread. School closures are a fear-based reaction. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) December 1, 2020

Nancy and countless others all take the opposite position of President Trump. That was their resist strategy from the begining. — Greg K (@GregK7443) December 1, 2020

Fauci needs to call a lid! He is a disaster — Mellyrob (@Mellyrob1) December 1, 2020

Here’s more from DeAngelis:

UNICEF: “Data from 191 countries shows no consistent link between reopening schools and increased rates of coronavirus infection.”https://t.co/s560q5ONEe — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) November 29, 2020

“Schools are not spreading covid-19. This new data makes the case.”https://t.co/B0ALpTFKSf — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) November 29, 2020

Brooklyn borough president: “I believe we need to keep the schools open at this time.” pic.twitter.com/fByCRJbkIN — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) November 29, 2020

“In-person schooling does not appear to increase the risk of covid-19 transmission for staff and students, according to data from New York state.” pic.twitter.com/JSRhdK0jSk — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) November 29, 2020

Governor Cuomo: “We’re not seeing spread in the schools. You see a very low percentage of positivity in the schools.” pic.twitter.com/QS2FgGgb43 — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) November 29, 2020

“So why close the schools?” Cuomo: “well because the agreement […] the local school districts consulted their parents, the teachers at the time, the teachers union at the time, and they came up with an agreement.” pic.twitter.com/utv4tlChLN — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) November 29, 2020

All we know is that Andrew Cuomo is now an Emmy winner and that there was actual talk of Fauci being named “Sexiest Man Alive.”

Related:

No way: Analysis shows school closings linked to teachers unions and politics, not safety https://t.co/1KnpWcdIME — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 19, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

