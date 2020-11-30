https://www.dailywire.com/news/hall-of-fame-qb-says-hes-had-it-with-political-posturing-in-the-nfl

Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Brett Favre, who led the Green Bay Packers to a pair of Super Bowl appearances, says sports fans don’t want political messaging mixed in with their sports.

In an interview last week on Sinclair Broadcasting’s “America This Week,” Favre sat down with host Eric Bolling, who asked about players who kneel during the national anthem at National Football League games.

“I’m glad I’m not playing for a lot of reasons. That’s one. I don’t want to be asked questions after a game that had nothing to do with play,” Favre said.

Favre added: “I’m not saying who’s right or wrong. … There’s a lot of things that need to be fixed in this country and this world. … We can all work together.”

Favre talked about the “cancel culture” and said things are just too polarized.

“If you like oranges and I don’t, is that wrong? Does that mean I’m suppose to dislike you?” he said. “You’re either with us or we hate you.”

The QB, who also led teams to eight division championships and five NFC Championship Games during his 20-year pro career, was also asked about the widening politicization of sports. Bolling noted that Favre earlier this year sent in a video question to President Donald Trump, whom he endorsed. In the question, Favre said: “Hello, Mr. President. My question is, the NBA, and the NFL are struggling with lower ratings as fans clearly do not want political messaging mixed with their sports. So, how should the leagues support and promote an anti-racism position without becoming political and alienating fans?”

Bolling said, “Fans clearly don’t want political messaging mixed with their sports. Did you get a lot of heat for that?”

“I don’t pay attention,” Favre replied. “Most people thought it was a good question,” he said. “All the haters, they can’t wait to get on their phones.”

Favre also said “all of us … the older generation” are concerned about the direction of the country.

“It’s frightening what it’s going to be like in 20-30 years from now, honestly I have no idea, but I can’t imagine it being pleasant,” he said.

On Thanksgiving Day, Trump reacted to NFL players kneeling during the playing of the national anthem with two simple words: “No thanks.”

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson both took a knee during the anthem, apparently to protest police brutality and racism in the country.

Anthem kneeling first popped up in the NFL back in 2016, when then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee to allegedly protest police brutality against black Americans. Kaepernick’s messaging has since included pro-communist signaling and general anti-American sentiment.

Trump, always an opponent of protesting during the anthem, ripped anthem kneeling over the summer when the protests were seemingly becoming the “new norm” for most professional athletes.

“I think it’s disgraceful,” Trump said, The Daily Wire reported in August. “I was pushing them to get open, then I see everybody kneeling during the anthem. It’s not acceptable to me.”

Ratings are sliding. “Games are averaging 15.1 million television and digital viewers, according to the league and Nielsen, a 6% decline from last year. Despite the decreases, all but four of the top 30 shows since the season began have been NFL games,” the Associated Press reported.

Related: Trump Responds To NFL Players Kneeling On Thanksgiving

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

