HELL FREEZES OVER? NJ Democrat Gov Praises Trump Administration for Vaccine Development
New Jersey Democratic Governor Phil Murphy publicly praised the Trump administration’s response to the ongoing CoVID pandemic over the weekend; saying he gives the White House “credit for the progress we’ve made.
