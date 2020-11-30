https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/hundreds-investigations-launched-possible-georgia-vote-fraud/

There’s a long way to go to resolve all the concerns over vote fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

But now Georgia is trying to head off some of those concerns ahead its Jan. 5 runoff elections for both of its U.S. Senate seats.

Incumbent GOP Sen. David Perdue took 49.75% of the vote, leading Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff by about 90,000 votes.

TRENDING: Doctors warn CDC to tell public about side effects of COVID vaccines, number of doses needed

The other race saw appointed Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler with 26% of the vote in a race with 20 candidates. The election is for the final two years of former GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term. The Democratic candidate, Raphael Warnock, won about 33% of the vote in the first round.

Both races are critical because there now are 50 Republicans in the Senate, and 48 Democrats or independents who caucus with the Democrats.

Democrats must win both of Georgia’s runoff elections to make it a 50-50 Senate. If Joe Biden becomes president, Kamala Harris, as vice president, would be the tie-breaker

Victory in either race would give the GOP the majority.

Is Georgia ripe for vote fraud in the upcoming Senate runoffs? 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Fox News reported Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, confirmed that the state has opened hundreds of investigations into whether third-party groups are trying to register non-residents so they can illegally vote in the runoffs.

One of the organizations under review, America Votes, he said, is “sending absentee ballot applications to people at addresses where they have not lived since 1994.”

He said the activities of the group Vote Forward also are being reviewed.

And there’s a group telling college students they can change their residency to Georgia to vote and then swap it back later.

Raffensperger warned it’s a felony to vote in Georgia without being a resident of the state.

He said his office has 23 investigators handling 250 “open investigations” into charges of illegal voting that appear to be credible.

Officials have committed to protecting the voting rights of legally registered residents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

