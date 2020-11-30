https://babylonbee.com/news/in-new-ea-star-wars-game-you-must-prove-you-were-vaccinated-to-unlock-darth-vader/
REDWOOD CITY, CA—Beloved game company Electronic Arts has announced that in their next Star Wars: Battlefront game, they will be adding some very special features to encourage responsible behavior during the pandemic. In order to unlock playable characters like Darth Vader, players will be required to prove they have received the COVID vaccine.
