The Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit against Democrat electors in Nevada on behalf of the Republican electors in the state.

The lawsuit points to “substantial irregularities, improprieties and fraud,” among other issues, causing 40,000 Nevada votes to be tainted.

The Gateway Pundit spoke to Jesse Law, one of the Trump Electors represented by Jesse Binnall in the trial that is set to begin on Thursday.

One of the issues sited in the lawsuit is improper campaigns in the Native American community, which appear to be bribes, in exchange for votes and registering to vote.

Law explained that “if we are to believe the many articles out these days that claim the Native American vote was critical to the election results this year, then yes, as it appears from your reporting and others’ that this was a widespread effort in many tribal areas and states. Being from Nevada, I am familiar with a lot of the ongoing economic issues facing Native American communities and I think it’s cynical and sad the way they appear to have been taken advantage of by this votes for dollars scheme.”

As the Gateway Pundit reported on Sunday evening, Native Americans in Arizona, Nevada and a slew of other states were given gift cards, televisions, electronics, and even resort stays in exchange for voting. These efforts were partially funded by George Soros’ Open Society Foundation and government agencies.

Any monetary exchange for votes or registering to vote, whether partisan or not, is illegal.

When asked how confident he is that the lawsuit will succeed, Law said that if the court is fair, they will win.

“If the judge will allow all the evidence to be heard, I think it will be very successful because this is a clear case of illegal behavior no matter how you spin it, and that coupled with the many other categories of voter fraud that occurred in this state well over count for the difference in current tallies for the presidential election.”

Law said that the American public should be aware that “this is not just isolated to this year and not just isolated to Nevada, this type of corrupt activity has been going on in Nevada for decades and many other states as well.”

He explained that he is pursuing this case because “I still believe in America as a constitutional republic and I can’t stand by and let an election of this importance be stolen in front of my eyes. This level of theft of the American idea is one of the most disturbing realities I have ever witnessed, all Americans should want to know the real results of this election, without cases like this we never will.”

The lawsuit seeks to have President Donald Trump declared the victor in Nevada and for the Republican electors to be certified.

