This weekend we reported that Republican David Valadao defeated incumbent Democratic Rep. TJ Cox in California’s 21st Congressional District, as was reported by the Associated Press.

Valadao, a former Republican Representative, is the third GOP pick up in the state of California.

He was the 13th GOP pick up in the US House of Representatives this election cycle.

On Monday Republican Dr. Mariannette Miller-Meeks won her recount in Iowa’s Second Congressional district by 6 votes!

Miller-Meeks will be the latest pick-up for the GOP House this year!

It is the honor of a lifetime to be elected to serve the people of eastern and southern Iowa. Iowans are tenacious, optimistic and hard working, and I will take those same attributes to Washington, D.C. #ia02 pic.twitter.com/WKkAuap5Qf — Dr. Miller-Meeks (@millermeeks) November 28, 2020

Republicans won ALL 27 “toss-up” seats this year in the US House elections thanks to President Trump’s historic landslide.

No Republicans lost reelection this year.

Nancy Pelosi was predicted to pick up 5-15 congressional seats this year according to FOX News and liberal pollsters.

Instead, Republicans flipped 14 seats so far thanks to President Trump’s historic landslide on Election night.

The pollsters were wrong again.

And the liberal elites now want you to believe Joe Biden won an election from his basement.

What despicable liars.

