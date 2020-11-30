https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ISIS-Pentagon/2020/11/30/id/999374

The Defeat-ISIS Task Force director resigned on Monday in the latest resignation or firing of Defense Department leadership following the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Christopher Maier’s resignation was accepted by acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller, The Hill reported.

Maier had led the task force since its formation in 2017.

According to a statement from the Defense Department, his responsibilities “will be absorbed” by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low Intensity Conflict and staff from the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy.

“These changes recognize the success of the military fight to destroy the so-called physical caliphate of ISIS and reflect DoD’s commitment to institutionalize efforts to counter ISIS and integrate efforts with allies and partners within our counterterrorism and regional policy offices,” the statement read.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

