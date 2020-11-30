https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fc4ecd0fcf548787cff6f5b
Los Angeles City Councilman Gil Cedillo wants the city to use federal coronavirus relief funds to keep tenants in Chinatown from losing their homes as their landlord plans large rent hikes….
After a lengthy email exchange turned to an hours-long phone call, columnist Frank Shyong finds common ground with a reader who met him in the middle….
Older Democratic appointees on the influential federal appeals courts could step aside when Biden assumes office. But if Republicans hold the Senate, they could block more liberal nominees….
A committee has recommended 42 San Francisco schools for a name change, saying their namesakes are tied to racism or oppression. The mayor and alumni are opposed….
The Italexit Party has told the media that it is planning to withdraw Italy from the European Union within the next election cycle, and had already mapped out a political route for the process….