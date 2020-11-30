https://www.theblaze.com/news/jon-voight-goes-viral-for-his-dire-prediction-of-whats-to-come-if-joe-biden-takes-office-in-january

Actor Jon Voight — an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump — says that the country is headed into a dangerous situation if former Vice President Joe Biden is inaugurated as president in January 2021.

What are the details?

In a now-viral video, Voight, 81, can be seen making the remarks while sitting in front of an American flag backdrop. He warns that the country is in a “great danger if we fall under a Biden administration.”

“We’re heading down a street that has no name now. We must not allow our nation to crumble,” he explains.

“Let me warn you all that we are in great danger if we fall under a Biden administration.”

The award-winning actor explains that Democrats and leftists are responsible for “burning and destroying our cities.”

“I ask all to fight this battle now to get them all out,” he says. “I have been attacked by my fellow peers saying I am preaching violence, when the truth is they all are. The left are burning and destroying our cities.”

“We are willing to fight for freedom, not freedom to burn down our flag, but to raise her up with the glory of this land of the free,” he adds.

“Let the truth show itself that President Trump is the only man that can save this nation,” he says.

Voight, who lives in California, also took aim at Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) during the video.

“Our state, California, is being ruled by a leftist mob,” he says. “Governor Newsom is taking away our freedom, your freedom. He is a disgrace to mankind — he and his relative, Nancy Pelosi, who has tried to bring President Trump down. … He is a lie like all the left that are trying to destroy the U.S.A. I ask all to fight this battle now to get them all out.”

Voight urged his fans and social media followers to join him in praying “in the name of Jesus, Moses, and all saints for their hands of safety to be on us now.”

Voight captioned the video “America” and tagged President Donald Trump in the post.

At the time of this reporting, the video has received more than 64,000 likes and has been retweeted more than 21,000 times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

