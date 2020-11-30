https://thepostmillennial.com/jon-voight-shares-pro-trump-pro-america-message-everyone-needs-to-hear

The Hollywood actor Jon Voight released a video yesterday calling on Americans to rally behind President Donald Trump.

“Let me warn you all that we are in great danger if we fall under a Biden administration,” Voight said.

Voight took aim at California Governor Gavin Newsom, saying “Our state, California, is being ruled by a leftist mob, himself Governor Newsom is taking away our freedom – your freedom.”

Voight pointed out Newsom’s close relationship with House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who along with Newsom he described as “a disgrace to mankind.”

“Governor Newsom has destroyed many lives of people who depended on their businesses,” Voight said. “We must get Governor Newsom out, he’s destroying the people’s freedom.”

“I ask all to fight this battle now, to get them all out,” Voight declared.

Voight, an Academy Award-winning actor and father of Angelina Jolie, has come under criticism in recent weeks for his vocal support for President Trump. Earlier in November, he referred to the fight to keep Trump in office as the “greatest fight since the Civil War.” Some critics, including his colleagues in Hollywood, accused him of promoting violence.

“I’ve been attacked by my fellow peers, saying I am preaching violence, when the truth is they all are. The left is burning and destroying our cities,” Voight refuted. “We are fighting for freedom.”

He then went on to describe the Democrats as an “evil force,” echoing comments he made earlier in the month whereby he referred to Democrats as “evil” and compared Joe Biden to “Satan.”

“We must remember who we are,” Voight said. “Let’s not give up that battle, God bless.”

Hollywood celebrities who do not follow the leftist, Democrat line supporting Biden and progressive ideas often face harsh critique from their peers.



