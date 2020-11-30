https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/30/jonathan-turley-calls-out-cnns-anti-free-speech-advocate-oliver-darcy/

Frankly, we think Glenn Greenwald said it all when he accompanied his tweet about networks’ “little hall monitor dweebs” with a promo shot of CNN’s Oliver Darcy. Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley had a bit more to add about Darcy, who recently suggested that each and every tweet by President Trump be labeled by Twitter as disinformation: “Why doesn’t Twitter just take the step of labeling his entire account as a known source of election disinfo? And why stop there?”

We previously discussed the unrelenting drumbeat of censorship in the U.S. Those calls are growing as anti-free speech advocates see an opportunity in the Biden Administration to crackdown on opposing views. One vocal advocate has been CNN’s Oliver Darcy. https://t.co/nGvVzqHggn — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 30, 2020

Turley singles out Darcy for criticism over his question, “Why stop there?” after labeling every Trump tweet:

Darcy is calling for more active and extensive regulation of speech to protect users from thoughts or views that he considers false or dangerous: “Think of it as a version of NewsGuard for Twitter.” “NewsGuard” has a lovely Orwellian sound to be added to other codes for censorship like Sen. Richard Blumenthal recently calling for “robust content modification” on the internet. Who can object to a NewsGuard, which Darcy describes like some beneficent St. Bernard watching over our news and social postings? Of course, what Darcy considers “disinformation” or what Blumenthal considers “robust content modification” is left dangerously undefined.

It’s dangerously undefined, but it always goes in one direction.

…Darcy calls for every tweet by Trump to be labeled as disinformation while asking “and why stop there?” Precisely. Once you cross the Rubicon of speech regulation, there is little reason or inclination to stop. Just look at Europe. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 30, 2020

Neither Orwell or Huxley suspected it would be journalists demanding censorship. — Charles Rotter (@crotter8) November 30, 2020

I think you mean “journalists”. — Jay Fivekiller (@JayFiveK) November 30, 2020

Where were Darcy and colleague Brian Stelter when Twitter shut the New York Post out of its account for weeks because it wouldn’t take down its reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop? Was there something that wrong with the story that the Post deserved to have URLs to its story blocked? Did CNN’s own reporters disprove the story?

“When you tear out a man’s tongue, you are not proving him a liar, you’re only telling the world that you fear what he might say.” — Astra (@astra_mori) November 30, 2020

He is tired of getting dragged on Twitter for his political and cultural hot takes. Apparently, Jack’s warning labels aren’t strong enough sauce for Darcy’s anti-speech tastes. — él Tiburón de la Música (@bay_snark) November 30, 2020

So who exactly are the fascists I keep hearing about? Oh, CNN. — Rob (@TheRealRobV921) November 30, 2020

What is PolitiFact going to do for the next four years when everything the big guy Joe Biden says is true?

