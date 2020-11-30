https://thescoop.us/kamala-harris-called-out-for-contradicting-tweets-over-support-for-small-business-while-bailing-out-rioters-who-wrecked-those-shops/

Senator Kamala Harris was recently caught in hot water when social media hawks called her out for her tweets that seemed to contradict her positions over helping small businesses while also throwing her support behind protesters.

At the height of the social unrest over the summer, Senator Harris — who is Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate — openly voiced her support for protesters “on the ground in Minnesota” following the death of Black American man, George Floyd, while under police custody.

Small businesses, especially Black and minority-owned businesses, urgently need relief to survive the effects of coronavirus this winter. @JoeBiden and I are committed to helping these businesses during this pandemic and get them the support they need to thrive in years to come. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 28, 2020

“Small businesses, especially Black and minority-owned businesses, urgently need relief to survive the effects of coronavirus this winter,” Harris wrote on Twitter.

“@JoeBiden and I are committed to helping these businesses during this pandemic and get them the support they need to thrive in years to come,” she added.

Critics, however, pointed out that the nationwide protests — where she helped bail out rioters — also caused wide scale looting and violence across major metropolitan areas which severely impacted small business.

“If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota,” Harris tweeted on June 2, merely a week after the George Floyd incident.

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

Twitter users then started calling out Senator Harris.

“Remember when you were fundraising to bail out criminals who destroyed small businesses during the riots?”one Twitter user responded to Harris.

“Can you just help Americans without color coding everything?,” wrote another, pointing out the part where Harris specifically mentioned “Black and minority-owned businesses.”

“By burning them down and encouraging people to riot in cities with strong black communities?,” another one commented.

“Maybe you should help the businesses looted and burned by your supporters,” one replied, while another user wrote: “Then open the businesses back up!”

Days after Senator Harris tweeted in June calling for help to bailout protesters “on the ground in Minnesota” — Star Tribune newspaper in Minnesota also published a list of over 360 businesses in Twin Cities that had been “vandalized, looted or had doors and windows smashed” in the wake of the protests.

“Some have been reduced to rubble, and at least 66 have been destroyed completely by fire. Others have reported extensive water damage or severe fire damage,”the Star Tribune wrote.

“In their wake, vandals left a trail of smashed doors and windows, covered hundreds of boarded-up businesses with graffiti and set fire to nearly 150 buildings, with dozens burned to the ground. Pharmacies, groceries, liquor stores, tobacco shops and cell phone stores were ransacked, losing thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise. Many were looted repeatedly over consecutive nights,” it added.

