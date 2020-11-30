http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/tYQbcfn9S2A/

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) was criticized recently for committing to help small businesses hit by the pandemic despite supporting protesters in June.

“Small businesses, especially Black and minority-owned businesses, urgently need relief to survive the effects of coronavirus this winter,” she wrote in a tweet Saturday.

“@JoeBiden and I are committed to helping these businesses during this pandemic and get them the support they need to thrive in years to come,” Harris continued:

Small businesses, especially Black and minority-owned businesses, urgently need relief to survive the effects of coronavirus this winter. @JoeBiden and I are committed to helping these businesses during this pandemic and get them the support they need to thrive in years to come. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 28, 2020

However, Twitter users were quick to remind the senator of her support for protests that culminated in rioting, looting, and burning.

“Maybe you shouldn’t have supported the ‘protests’ that destroyed so many, or supported bailing them out to it all over again,” one person said.

“Buy [sic] didn’t you start, or were part of, a fund that bailed out rioters that looted and burned a lot of these small businesses. Especially in Minnesota at the beginning,” another commented.

In a tweet on June 1, Harris shared a link so her followers could donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF) to “help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota”: If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020 The MFF’s website said it does not “make determinations of bail support based on the crimes that individuals are alleged to have committed.” On Sunday, a Twitter user asked Harris why she and Joe Biden (D) did not condemn the rioting and looting in the beginning. “Why didn’t you and Joe denounce the rioters and looters when they first started damaging businesses this Spring? You openly supported the people that were being arrested,” the person said. Another user commented, “You bailed out rioters who destroyed businesses and Joe turned a blind eye to those small businesses that were destroyed by rioters,” adding, “Too late for you guys.” Yet another person challenged Harris to choose a side, writing, “You bailed looters out who destroyed small businesses. Pick a lane.”

