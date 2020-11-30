https://summit.news/2020/11/30/killing-the-future-covid-madness-will-lead-to-half-a-million-fewer-u-s-births-in-2021/
About The Author
Related Posts
CASES! CASES! CASES! Fascist Fear Fuhrer Fauci Further Fearmongers
November 1, 2020
Kevin McCarthy: Nancy Pelosi Will Not Be Reelected Speaker
November 9, 2020
Niece of Osama Bin Laden Speaks Out
November 1, 2020
Senate GOP Advance Supreme Court Nominee for Vote on Monday
October 25, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy