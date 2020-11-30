https://www.oann.com/kremlin-rebuffs-moldovan-idea-to-replace-its-troops-in-breakaway-region/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=kremlin-rebuffs-moldovan-idea-to-replace-its-troops-in-breakaway-region



FILE PHOTO: Maia Sandu, winner of the second round of a presidential election, attends a news conference in Chisinau, Moldova November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Vladislav Culiomza FILE PHOTO: Maia Sandu, winner of the second round of a presidential election, attends a news conference in Chisinau, Moldova November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Vladislav Culiomza

November 30, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin on Monday rebuffed an idea backed by Moldova’s incoming president to replace Russian troops stationed in the breakaway region of Transdniestria, saying such a move would be seriously destabilising.

Russia’s TASS news agency reported earlier that Moldovan president-elect Maia Sandu, who favours closer ties with the European Union, said she supported the idea of replacing Russian peacekeepers in Trandniestria with OSCE civilian monitors.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra)

