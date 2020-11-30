https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/la-county-supervisor-caught-dining-restaurant-just-hours-voting-ban-outdoor-dining-covid-19-concerns/

Sheila Kuehl

All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.

LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl was caught dining at Il Forno Trattoria in Santa Monica just hours after she voted to ban all outdoor dining last Tuesday.

Sheila Kuehl last Tuesday voted to ban all outdoor dining at LA County’s 31,000 restaurants over Covid-19 concerns then sauntered over to her favorite restaurant for dinner just a few hours later.

Last week Sheila Kuehl called outdoor dining the “most dangerous situation” because it puts servers at risk of getting infected with Covid from unmasked patrons.

“This is a serious health emergency and we must take it seriously,” Kuehl said.

“The servers are not protected from us, and they’re not protected from their other tables that they’re serving at that particular time, plus all the hours in which they’re working.”

Sheila Kuehl believes Covid is so dangerous that she went out to dinner later that evening rather than going home.

FOX 11 reported:

Just hours after Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl voted to ban outdoor dining at L.A. County’s 31,000 restaurants over COVID-19 safety concerns, she visited a restaurant in Santa Monica, where she dined outdoors, FOX 11 has learned on Monday. FOX 11 received multiple tips that shortly after her vote on Tuesday, Kuehl was seen dining outside at Il Forno Trattoria in Santa Monica, an Italian restaurant near her house that she has previously described as one of her ‘favorite’ restaurants. When FOX 11 investigative reporter Bill Melugin stopped by the restaurant to ask about Kuehl’s visit, managers told him they “didn’t want to get involved”, and they have no comment. A spokesperson for Kuehl provided FOX 11 the following brief statement: “She did dine al fresco at Il Forno on the very last day it was permissible. She loves Il Forno, has been saddened to see it, like so many restaurants, suffer from a decline in revenue. She ate there, taking appropriate precautions, and sadly will not dine there again until our Public Health Orders permit.”

EXCLUSIVE: Just hours after L.A. County Supervisor @SheilaKuehl voted to ban all outdoor dining last Tuesday, which she described as “a most dangerous situation”, we’ve learned that she dined outdoors at Il Forno Trattoria in Santa Monica. https://t.co/8IOtAcpV50 @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 1, 2020

