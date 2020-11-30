https://www.dailywire.com/news/laverne-cox-attacked-in-los-angeles-its-not-safe-if-youre-a-trans-person

Laverne Cox is warning that transgender people are not safe anywhere after the actor says they endured an attack in Los Angeles over the weekend,

In an Instagram video posted on Saturday, the “Orange is the New Black” actor said that while walking with their friend in Griffith Park, a man “aggressively” asked for the time and proceeded to attack them.

“Then the guy who asked for the time says to my friend: ‘Guy or girl?’” Cox said, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter (THR). “My friend says, ‘F**k off.’”

As Cox began walking ahead, the man allegedly began attacking the actor’s friend.

“The guy is like hitting my friend, and then my friend is going toward him and I’m like ‘Holy s**t,” Cox said. “I pull out my phone and I call to dial 911, and all of a sudden it’s over and the guy is gone.”

Cox said that the man attacked out of a desire to “spook whether I’m trans or not.”

“The guy really wanted me to answer so that he could spook whether I’m trans or not,” Cox said. “I don’t know why, I don’t know why it matters. At the end of the day, it’s like who cares? I’m in a hoodie and yoga pants, I’m completely covered up, I’ve got my mask on. Who cares if I’m trans? How does this affect your life?”

Cox later added that such street harassment is a common occurrence for trans people.

“This isn’t shocking to me. Obviously, this is my life. I’ve dealt with this a lot, but it never fails to be shocking,” Cox said, adding that “I’ve been harassed and bullied my whole life.”

Cox warned trans people that they are not safe no matter how famous they become.

“It doesn’t matter who you are. You can be Laverne Cox, you know, or whatever that means. If you’re trans, you’re going to experience stuff like this,” said Cox.

Should a transgender person ever endure such an attack, Cox wanted them to know that they are not the ones at fault.

“It’s not your fault that there are people not cool with you existing in the world,” said Cox. “We have a right to walk in the park.”

After posting the video, Laverne Cox received an outpouring of support.

“This is absolutely unacceptable. Can Black trans women hike in peace, without being targeted? So glad you weren’t physically hurt but this takes a mental toll. All our love to you,” commented the Trans Law Center.

“Honey I’m so so sorry. I love you, I’m grateful you & your friend are physically safe & I’m praying for your internal sense of safety,” responded Sarah Jones.

“I’m glad you’re okay. I love you so much. I can’t believe this world is still so fear inducing after all we have been through. Thank God for YOU. I love you so much,” responded Paul McGill.

