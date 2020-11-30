http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/UxB80XImn60/

Left-wing protesters from Black Lives Matter continue to demand that Joe Biden exclude Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti from his Cabinet, staging a sixth consecutive day of protests at the mayor’s home Sunday.

The Los Angeles Daily News reported:

A sixth consecutive day of protests was staged outside Mayor Eric Garcetti’s official residence on Sunday, Nov. 29, in an attempt to persuade President-elect Joe Biden not to appoint Garcetti to his cabinet. Police stood by in riot gear as demonstrators chanted and spoke into bullhorns. No arrests were reported. … Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles and Ground Game LA have vowed to conduct a demonstration every day until Biden commits not to appoint Garcetti to the cabinet.

Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles calls Garcetti “the worst mayor in the nation,” claiming he “has racked up a dismal record of handling Los Angeles’ housing catastrophe, providing for the city’s growing unhoused population and following through on transportation projects.”

Ironically, Garcetti has capitulated to Black Lives Matter on core demands, cutting $150 million from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) earlier this year — more than 10% of the LAPD total budget. He also vowed to tackle “systemic racism.”

Garcetti was an early backer of Joe Biden’s candidacy and has been mentioned as a possible Cabinet pick in recent weeks.

