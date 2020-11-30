https://www.lifezette.com/2020/11/sunny-hostin-claims-on-the-view-that-trump-is-in-a-psychosis-tells-him-to-go-to-losers-anonymous/

On Monday’s episode of the radically liberal ABC talk show “The View,” cohost and legal analyst Sunny Hostin said that President Donald Trump is “really in a psychosis right now” as he challenges the results of the 2020 election.

“Yesterday you-know-who gave his first post-election loss interview to Maria Bartiromo where he continued his claims of a rigged election and even threw his own intelligence agencies under the bus. Now take a look,” cohost Whoopi Goldberg said to start the segment.

In the clip that Goldberg presented, Trump said, “There’s no way Joe Biden beat Barack Obama in the black communities of various cities, and then he did very badly compared to Obama in other cities throughout the United States. There’s no way it happened. This election was a fraud. It was a rigged election.”

This was enough to make Hostin come completely unglued.

“I mean, some of the claims he made in the interview yesterday were so outrageous. It’s, you know, especially when he talked about black voters, Whoopi,” Hostin said. “It just seems to me that he is surprised that all the attempts at voter suppression, all the attempts at gerrymandering, all the attempts at screwing around with the U.S. Postal Service, those attempts were ineffective, and our, you know, our institutions held.”

“I think that is what is surprising this president and his supporters because we know that that’s what was at play, especially in a place like Georgia,” she added. “That was certainly at play in Michigan and Detroit. They really attacked black constituents, black voters. That was the plan, and it just didn’t work. Probably because of people like LaTosha Brown and Stacey Abrams, right? I think that’s where the surprise is coming from.”

Not stopping there, Hostin proceeded to double down, telling Trump “to go to losers anonymous.”

“What’s also fascinating, he just needs to go to losers anonymous, and he is really in a psychosis right now,” she said. “I’m surprised that the people around him like his daughter, like Jared Kushner, who somehow is on his way to the Middle East. I don’t understand why he has to go to the Middle East today or this week. I think they need to stage some sort of intervention at this point because he is now damaging the Republican Party even further with all of this rhetoric.”

.@sunny Hostin reacts to Pres. Trump’s first post-election loss interview and suggests those around him should “stage some sort of intervention at this point because he is now damaging the Republican party even further with all of this rhetoric.” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/rH5ffD1llV — The View (@TheView) November 30, 2020

