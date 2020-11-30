https://www.dailywire.com/news/leftists-trash-katy-perry-for-promoting-fathers-nothing-but-american-clothing-line

Singer Katy Perry experienced yet another dose of leftist intolerance over the weekend when she shared her father’s “Nothing But American” clothing collection only to be met with a torrent of criticism.

Perry shared her father’s clothing brand in an Instagram post on Saturday with a note praising him for his work while acknowledging they don’t often agree with each other.

“We haven’t always seen [eye-to-eye] but I’m proud of my dad n bro for coming up with this!” said Perry in the caption.

In the posted video, Perry’s Christian minister father, Keith, is seen wearing a shirt that rejects both the Republican and Democrat labels in favor of simply being labeled an American.

“Hey everyone, I’m Keith and I want to ask you a question,” Keith begins, as reported by Fox News. “Are you tired of the division that is destroying our country? Are you sick of losing your family and friends because they just don’t agree with your political views? Well, I am, and I know there’s a lot of people out there that have the same feeling in the same way.”

“No matter what you believe, at the end of the day we’re all Americans and I designed this T-shirt because I want people to know that, even though you may have a different religion or political view than I do, I still will be there for you and I’ll still consider you my friend, my neighbor and my fellow American,” he continues.

Despite the obvious message of unity, many of Perry’s followers criticized the post.

"This is not about political differences, this is about human rights!" said one user. "This post is kinda disappointing tbh" "Would rather not (re)connect with people who intentionally voted against my rights and immigrant family," another user said. "Girl this ain't it!" said another. "This ain't it! Please no! When someone voted for Trump & Co… they're voting for Homophobia, Racist and so much more! It's nothing American about that!"

