Members of President Donald Trump’s legal team scheduled a public hearing with select members of Arizona’s legislature to gather and examine evidence of election irregularities and fraud in the state.

Today’s hearing will take place at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Phoenix. Trump’s personal attorneys Jenna Ellis and Rudy Giuliani are expected to attend.

The hearing starts at 9 AM Mountain time or 11 AM Eastern.

Right Side Broadcasting Network is carrying the Arizona hearing this morning.

