https://www.oann.com/lloyds-names-hsbcs-charlie-nunn-as-new-chief-executive/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=lloyds-names-hsbcs-charlie-nunn-as-new-chief-executive

November 30, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – LLoyds Banking Group said on Monday that Charlie Nunn, currently head of wealth and personal banking at HSBC, is to be its next Chief Executive.

Nunn will replace Antonio Horta-Osorio who said in July that he would step down next year once a successor was appointed.

(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

