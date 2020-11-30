https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/los-angeles-county-lawmaker-dines-outdoor-hour-after-passing-ban?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A Los Angeles County supervisor dined outdoors in her county just hours after she voted in favor of banning outside eating in her county amid a coronavirus spike.

The supervisor, Sheila Kuehl, a Democrat, was seen eating Tuesday at Il Forno Trattoria in Santa Monica, an Italian restaurant near her house.

Her office later provided a statement to a local Fox News TV station saying that Kuehl had dined on the last day before the ban went into effect.

“She did dine al fresco at Il Forno on the very last day it was permissible,” the statement reads. “She loves Il Forno, has been saddened to see it, like so many restaurants, suffer from a decline in revenue. She ate there, taking appropriate precautions, and sadly will not dine there again until our Public Health Orders permit.”

Hours earlier, at the county’s Board of Supervisors meeting at which the ban was passed, Kuehl referred to outside dining as “a most dangerous situation,” considering how tables of unmasked patrons could potentially expose servers to the virus.

“This is a serious health emergency and we must take it seriously,” she said, according to FOX 11.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

