In case you missed it, forced isolation in the name of COVID19 precautions has been devastating for nursing home patients — and for their families.

More than 8 months into the pandemic, the very isolation meant to protect nursing home residents is also contributing to their deaths. Confined to their rooms and largely cut off from visitors, many residents are experiencing mental and physical decline. https://t.co/Z0Eh7MKQUH — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 28, 2020

Tweeter Len Cabrera’s story is no doubt one of many, which makes it all the more heartbreaking:

My mom died yesterday from a massive cerebral hemorrhage. She would’ve turned 70 on Wed. In 2018, she had 3 of them & had to learn to walk again TWICE. Her persistence & resilience were amazing to her doctors, but her loss of executive function required long-term care so… (1/7) pic.twitter.com/nSqxa8CDAZ — Len Cabrera (@LenCabrera) November 30, 2020

she moved into an assisted living facility. It was supposed to be a happy time: cruise-ship living with restaurant-style dining, daily happy hour, and live music. Then COVID. Since March, her ALF became an expensive prison & she was basically in solitary confinement. (2/7) pic.twitter.com/MzbfapMhr6 — Len Cabrera (@LenCabrera) November 30, 2020

She started losing her ability to walk because of lack of exercise. She was unable to see her family. Even after @GovRonDeSantis allowed long-term care facilities to open, many didn’t or imposed restrictions for fear of lawsuits. My mom was allowed just 1 30-min visit/week (3/7) pic.twitter.com/BHLvwM60PJ — Len Cabrera (@LenCabrera) November 30, 2020

But visits were stopped for 2 weeks if anyone (staff or resident) got a +test (guaranteed with overly sensitive PCR tests). Since March, she’d only seen her kids a couple times & wasn’t allowed to see her granddaughter because FL only allowed 18+ visitors. (4/7) — Len Cabrera (@LenCabrera) November 30, 2020

She had no respiratory issues & wasn’t afraid of COVID, but the draconian lockdowns that treated everyone as a death-vector isolated her, deprived her of necessary mental & physical exercise, and made the last 9 months of her life a living hell. (5/7) — Len Cabrera (@LenCabrera) November 30, 2020

Politicians have taken unprecedented actions to deal with COVID, ignoring Constitutional limits & the history of viruses & how they’re dealt with. They currently ignore the data showing that cases, hospitalizations & deaths have no correlation with any interventions. (6/7) — Len Cabrera (@LenCabrera) November 30, 2020

At this point, anyone continuing to push for lockdowns or any other limits on freedom is evil. They should not be allowed to hold any office of public trust. They deserve the kind of isolation & economic destruction they’ve imposed on the population. (7/7) — Len Cabrera (@LenCabrera) November 30, 2020

Our hearts ache for Cabrera, for his family, and for all families who have watched loved ones deteriorate and die as a result of excessive COVID19 restrictions done in the name of protecting the most vulnerable.

My condolences to you and your family. It is very sad how much harm to many people has been caused by these counter-measures. Thank you for all your excellent coverage of local affairs and COVID. — Matthew Hurst (@Matthew94091812) November 30, 2020

My heart goes out to you and your family. I’m so sorry that your mom suffered as a result of the horror and inhumanity of lockdowns. — karenventer.com (@karenventerbiz) November 30, 2020

So sorry to hear. God Bless you and your family. 🙏🏼 — Cameron M. Kelley 🇺🇸 (@CameronMKelley) November 30, 2020

I’m so sorry for your loss. You are in my prayers, thank you for sharing your story. ❤️ — Katy Pat Clark (@bleedgold1980) November 30, 2020

