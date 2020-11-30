https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/527946-mark-kelly-to-be-sworn-in-as-senator-on-wednesday

Sen.-elect Mark KellyMark KellyCongress set for chaotic year-end sprint Trump nominee’s long road to Fed may be dead end McSally, staff asked to break up maskless photo op inside Capitol MORE (D-Ariz.) will be sworn in on Wednesday, according to a senior Democratic aide.

Kelly defeated GOP Sen. Martha McSallyMartha Elizabeth McSallyTrump nominee’s long road to Fed may be dead end McSally, staff asked to break up maskless photo op inside Capitol McSally’s final floor speech: ‘I gave it my all, and I left it all on the field’ MORE (Ariz.) earlier this month and the results of the race are expected to be certified on Monday, clearing the way for him to join the Senate.

The swearing-in of Kelly, who is married to former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.), will narrow the Senate GOP majority from 53-47 to 52 Republican seats to the Democrats’ 48.

In addition to McSally, Democrats defeated GOP Sen. Cory Gardner Cory GardnerHillicon Valley: Trump fires top federal cybersecurity official, GOP senators push back | Apple to pay 3 million to resolve fight over batteries | Los Angeles Police ban use of third-party facial recognition software Senate passes bill to secure internet-connected devices against cyber vulnerabilities Democrats vent to Schumer over Senate majority failure MORE (Colo.), while Republicans unseated Democratic Sen. Doug Jones (Ala.). Which party will control the chamber in January remains in limbo and will be decided by the outcome of the two January runoff elections in Georgia.

But Kelly’s ascension to the Senate does complicate a GOP effort to confirm Judy Shelton, President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump rages against ’60 Minutes’ for interview with Krebs Cornyn spox: Neera Tanden has ‘no chance’ of being confirmed as Biden’s OMB pick Pa. lawmaker was informed of positive coronavirus test while meeting with Trump: report MORE‘s controversial Federal Reserve Board nominee.

An attempt to confirm Shelton before the Thanksgiving recess ran into a roadblock because of GOP opposition and coronavirus-related absences.

Because three Republican senators — Lamar Alexander Andrew (Lamar) Lamar AlexanderCongress set for chaotic year-end sprint We need a college leader as secretary of education As Biden administration ramps up, Trump legal effort drags on MORE (Tenn.), Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsCongress set for chaotic year-end sprint Biden’s Cabinet a battleground for future GOP White House hopefuls Two more parting shots from Trump aimed squarely at disabled workers MORE (Maine) and Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyVoters elected a record number of Black women to Congress this year — none were Republican Congress set for chaotic year-end sprint Biden’s Cabinet a battleground for future GOP White House hopefuls MORE (Utah) — oppose Shelton, once Kelly is sworn in she will not have the votes to be confirmed unless McConnell can get one of the senators to change their votes or take advantage of a Democratic absence.

