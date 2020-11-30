https://www.dailywire.com/news/melania-debuts-2020-america-the-beautiful-white-house-christmas-decorations-to-press

First lady Melania Trump unveiled the 2020 White House Christmas decorations to the press on Monday, the theme of which is “America the Beautiful.”

“During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share ‘America the Beautiful’ and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home,” Melania tweeted with a video showcasing some of the highlights.

During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share “America the Beautiful” and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home. #WHChristmas pic.twitter.com/fdZmB3rdXL — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 30, 2020

The video depicts Melania walking among the Christmas trees, as well as close-ups of ornaments such as a tiny Air Force One, a “Be Best” bauble, and a sequined American flag.

The entrance to the East Wing is prominently adorned with the Gold Star family tree, which honors families of fallen service members. “Draped in blue, the color of perseverance and justice, it pays tribute to our American heroes and their families who walk beside them in service,” a White House press release described. “This year, families who decorated the tree placed the name of their fallen family member on ribbon that will adorn the tree.”

Another notably decorated room is the White House Library, which is decked out to commemorate the centennial of women’s suffrage. “In recognition of this year’s 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, the Library shines a spotlight on women who were pioneers for gender equality and the impact of their voices on our Nation’s story,” the press release said. “It also contains a tribute to Mrs. Trump’s 19th Amendment child art competition hosted earlier in the year, with all of the winning art displayed on the base of the tabletop tree. The décor highlights women at the forefront of American achievements who have paved the way for generations to come.”

The official, 18-foot White House Christmas tree is in the Blue Room. “Students across the country were asked to artistically depict what makes their state beautiful by highlighting the people, places, and things that capture the spirit of the state in which they call home,” the White House explained. “Glistening on the branches, their mini masterpieces collectively showcase America, the beautiful.”

The annual White House gingerbread house is in the State Dining Room and was made with 275 pounds of gingerbread dough, 110 pounds of dough, 30 pounds of gum paste, 25 pounds of chocolate, and 25 pounds of royal icing.

In a statement, the first lady said:

I am excited to announce this year’s White House holiday theme, ‘America the Beautiful.’ Over the past four years I have had the honor to travel to some of our nation’s most beautiful landmarks and meet some of the most compassionate and patriotic American citizens. From coast to coast, the bond that all American’s share is an appreciation for our traditions, values, and history, which were the inspiration behind the decorations this year. Thank you to all of the staff and volunteers who worked to make sure the People’s House was ready for the holiday season. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year.

Melania stoked controversy months ago when CNN aired a secret recording, made by her former senior advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, in which the first lady said, “I’m working … my a** off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f*** about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?”

