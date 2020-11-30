https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/527939-melania-trump-unveils-white-house-christmas-decorations

First lady Melania TrumpMelania TrumpUSAID administrator tests positive for COVID-19 The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC – COVID-19 fears surround Thanksgiving holiday The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump holds his last turkey pardon ceremony MORE on Monday unveiled this year’s holiday décor at the White House.

The annual tradition this year includes homages to American front-line workers and service members, with the first lady saying it pays tribute to “the majesty of our great nation.”

In a video Trump tweeted, she’s seen walking the halls of the White House, admiring the twinkling trees and ornaments.

ADVERTISEMENT

During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share “America the Beautiful” and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home. #WHChristmas pic.twitter.com/fdZmB3rdXL — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 30, 2020

Trump said in a statement about the Christmastime furnishings that through her travels over the last four years of her husband’s administration she’s seen “some of our nation’s most beautiful landmarks” and has met “some of the most compassionate and patriotic American citizens.”

“From coast to coast, the bond that all American’s share is an appreciation for our traditions, values, and history, which were the inspiration behind the decorations this year,” Trump said.

Some of the decorations highlighted by the White House include the traditional Gold Star family tree, which includes a ribbon with the names of fallen servicemembers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The White House Library features a nod to this year’s 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment and “women at the forefront of American achievements who have paved the way for generations to come,” with artwork made by children as part of a competition earlier this year.

Other historic rooms within the White House are decorated with toy planes, trains and automobiles, which celebrates “our monumental triumphs in innovation and technology.” Vignettes in the Green Room showcase the “beauty of American wildlife.”

With the annual White House holiday display revealed amid the coronavirus pandemic, one of the spaces, the Red Room, celebrates American first responders and front-line workers who “serve their communities with a spirit of generosity.”

This year’s White House gingerbread house was constructed using nearly 400 pounds of dough, 25 pounds of chocolate and 25 pounds of royal icing. For the first time, the sugary creation includes not only replicas of the West and East wings and executive residence, but also the Rose Garden and the First Ladies’ Garden.

The unveiling of this year’s décor comes roughly three months after secret recordings of Trump aired on CNN in which she expressed irritation with decorating the White House for Christmas.

“I’m working … my ass off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f— about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?” Trump is heard saying in a recording captured by her former friend and senior adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

The first lady’s chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham Stephanie GrishamTrumps to spend Thanksgiving at White House instead of traveling to Florida Melania Trump cancels campaign appearance over ‘lingering cough’ The Memo: Trump grapples with credibility gap in crisis MORE, blasted Wolkoff at the time and said there was “no way to know if these recordings have been edited and it’s clear the clips were hand-picked and presented with no context.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

