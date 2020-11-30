http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/WhnrO01Px5o/mic-drop-on-jon-tevlin.php

Jon Tevlin worked as a Star Tribune reporter and columnist for 20 years, retiring in January 2018. He perfectly represents the low average and high self-regard of the reporters and editors at the paper. Like just about everyone at the Star Tribune, Tevlin conceives of himself as a high-minded man of the world, but he is a benighted twit. In his last column for the newspaper Tevlin unburdened himself:

I fear we are becoming a mean, arrogant country. In fact, at 6 a.m. the day after voters elected a bigoted, narcissistic megalomaniac, I wrote to my financial planner the following words: “I feel like I’ve wasted 30 years of my life. Get me out of here.”

Tevlin’s novel take on the crooked case brought by Team Mueller against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn shows the mind of the man. According to Tevlin, Flynn must have been guilty because, in Tevlin’s long career, he’d never seen a defendant acquitted.

Our friend Howard Root is the author of the chilling memoir Cardiac Arrest, recounting his own experience with out of control prosecutors. A prominent local entrepreneur, Howard has been the subject of several Star Tribune stories, including a page-one story that reported his acquittal on federal criminal charges. Howard dropped the mic on Tevlin in the tweet below.

So while Jon worked for the

StarTribune, he didn’t read the StarTribune. Front page. Above the fold. Headline. What a tool. https://t.co/acKYjDQcEB pic.twitter.com/FwKskU3Q4X — Howard Root (@RootHoward) November 28, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

