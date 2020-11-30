https://www.dailywire.com/news/midler-mcconnell-will-leave-us-treading-water-while-rich-sail-yachts

On Sunday, activist Bette Midler preemptively attacked GOP Senate Majority Mitch McConnell for blocking future progressive legislation, tweeting, “We’ll be treading water for years, except the rich, sailing by us on their yachts.”

“How will Americans make any progress with @MoscowMitch as #SenateMajorityLeader?” Midler wrote. “He’ll block every piece of legislation created to move us forward, because that’s the definition of conservatism. We’ll be treading water for years, except the rich, sailing by us on their yachts.”

How will Americans make any progress with #MoscowMitch as #SenateMajorityLeader? He’ll block every piece of legislation created to move us forward, because that’s the definition of conservatism. We’ll be treading water for years, except the rich, sailing by us in their yachts. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) November 29, 2020

While Midler included herself among those “treading water” and excluded herself from “the rich,” her net worth is reportedly in the hundreds of millions.

In late October of this year, TheThings.com reported on Midler’s wealth, which is estimated to stand at roughly $250 million, as celebritynetworth.com claimed. TheThings wrote:

… Midler has managed to amass a truly amazing $250 million net worth … In fact, her holdings are so impressive that she can compete with some of the most expensive homes that celebrities own. When it comes to Bette Midler’s real estate purchases, one of the most notable has to be the Manhattan Penthouse her family lived in for decades. A pair of units that were combined into one, Midler’s 7,000 square foot New York apartment took up the top three floors of a building. … in 2019 Midler put the apartment on the market for $50 million. Midler and her husband bought several properties on Kauai; she sold one “12 times the amount she paid for it in 2020 … she continues to own an impressive home that sits on a huge 38-acre property in the Kilauea area of Kauai.

Midler has publicly promoted progressive arguments for years. In February 2017, she blamed roughly half the human race for global warming, as she pointed the finger “mostly” at men when the February temperature in New York City rose to a balmy 62 degrees. She tweeted, “It is currently 62 degrees in February in NY. Our poor planet, crucified on the cross of fecklessness, malevolence and greed, mostly by men.”

It is currently 62 degrees in February in NY. Our poor planet, crucified on the cross of fecklessnes, malevolence and greed, mostly by men. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) February 23, 2017

McConnell isn’t the first GOP senator Midler has targeted. In February 2018, tweeting after Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) failed to stall the massive government spending bill, Midler advocated for the neighbor charged with assaulting Paul, leaving him with broken ribs and lung damage, to make a reappearance, writing, “Where’s Rand Paul’s neighbor when we need him?”

Later that year, in October 2018, after it started looking as though Judge Brett Kavanaugh would be confirmed to the Supreme Court, Midler tweeted, “Women, are the n-word of the world. Raped, beaten, enslaved, married off, worked like dumb animals; denied education and inheritance; enduring the pain and danger of childbirth and life IN SILENCE for THOUSANDS of years[.] They are the most disrespected creatures on earth.”

She has also expressed contempt for Trump voters. She stated in May 2019, “There’s a theory that Trump doesn’t want his taxes released because if his base reads that he’s not as rich as he says, they might lose confidence in him. His base can read?”

There’s a theory that Trump doesn’t want his taxes released because if his base reads that he’s not as rich as he says, they might lose confidence in him. His base can read? — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 8, 2019

