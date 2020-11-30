https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/30/mollie-hemingway-makes-maggie-haberman-look-like-a-total-as-in-mini-shot-chaser-thread-for-trying-to-dunk-on-kayleigh-mcenany/

We realize the Left … sorry, the media (same difference) really want to pretend they are somehow breaking a glass ceiling by electing another rich old white dude but SORRY, Trump already broke that ‘all women communications team’ ceiling during his administration.

And no amount of lame attempted dunks from firefighters like Maggie Haberman will change that.

Mollie Hemingway was good enough to make Maggie look as uninformed as we know she is:

It’s nice when they make an a*s of themselves FOR you, right Mollie?

She continued:

To be fair, the “chaser” was posted an hour before the “shot” but it’s not like Maggie could have checked his Twitter feed or emailed or called him or done any other “reporting” before her failed little attempt at a dunk on McEnany — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 30, 2020

GASP! Expecting someone from the New York Times to do some research?! FOR SHAME, MOLLIE.

For shame.

The @nytimes is garbage and it is shocking how ignorant their reporters are. — Jan 20th – we start droning people again. (@ATxFellow) November 30, 2020

Shocking?

Eh, not so much.

The same way they praised Biden for “finally having a diverse Administration,” yet somehow forgot Ben Carson, Nikki Haley, Rick Grenell… — Janna Fite Herbison (@jannaherbison) November 30, 2020

They’ve also tried to claim Biden is the first president to enter the White House supporting gay marriage, which was also actually Donald Trump.

Man, they really want Biden to be someone and represent something he just isn’t and doesn’t.

Hmm, do people even wonder whether the media are pushing agendas? — David (@mcrob89) November 30, 2020

Nope.

We know why.

They’ve already erased Sandra Day OConnor from history. Nothing can stop the Narrative. — John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) November 30, 2020

The media didn’t forget , they lie to the people #fakeNews — Michael 🇺🇲 (@Michael122115) November 30, 2020

And hope their readers are too stupid to know any better.

Sad.

***

