https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/30/more-of-this-redondo-beach-eatery-owner-sends-not-so-subtle-message-to-gavin-newsom-et-al-who-want-outdoor-dining-shut-down-pic/

When it comes to governors who can’t seem to follow their own rules, California’s Gavin Newsom may be second only to New York’s Andrew Cuomo.

If you’ll recall, Newsom recently attended a fancy-pants birthday dinner at the French Laundry — as in, inside of the restaurant — despite forbidding other Californians to do the same. And it’s not just would-be diners who are pissed off; it’s restaurant owners, too.

Restaurant owners like Alex of Eat At Joe’s in Redondo Beach, who, rather than indulging Newsom’s hypocrisy, is sending an important message to California’s powers that be:

This Redondo Beach restaurant has a not so subtle message for CA. Owner Alex says he’s defying LA County orders to close outdoor dining because it’s not about him, it’s about all the workers that rely on him for livelihoods, and he can’t leave them stranded right before Christmas pic.twitter.com/rRlUGlKbkR — Christina Pascucci (@ChristinaKTLA) November 29, 2020

Well played, Alex. Well played indeed.

That place is an institution. I went there every day as a young man. My mother worked there. Good for Alex. — Caylon DePalma (@CaylonDePalma) November 30, 2020

This was my family’s favorite breakfast spot for many many years. I always stop in when I’m back in LA. Great place. I’m sure they still have hour long lines for breakfast. I wish them so much luck!! This is the way we’re gonna have to do this. Thanks for paving the way 🙌 — President-Elect Anise Sugarman (@AniseSugarman) November 30, 2020

Have had breakfast there. Always packed. Good for him! — Glock Locke (@oneover137) November 30, 2020

That’s amazing!!!! I love it! — Saint Luminus (@Saint_Luminus) November 30, 2020

This is EPIC! — Cece Woods (@ceceswoods) November 29, 2020

more of this!!! — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫® (@eggpro1975) November 29, 2020

That is PERFECT. Makes me want to go Eat At Joe’s right now.

Props!!!👍🤣👏👏👏👏 — Rean Luttrell (@ReReLT) November 29, 2020

Guess I know where my next dinner will be — Mises Over Marx (@misesovermarx) November 30, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

