When it comes to governors who can’t seem to follow their own rules, California’s Gavin Newsom may be second only to New York’s Andrew Cuomo.

If you’ll recall, Newsom recently attended a fancy-pants birthday dinner at the French Laundry — as in, inside of the restaurant — despite forbidding other Californians to do the same. And it’s not just would-be diners who are pissed off; it’s restaurant owners, too.

Restaurant owners like Alex of Eat At Joe’s in Redondo Beach, who, rather than indulging Newsom’s hypocrisy, is sending an important message to California’s powers that be:

Well played, Alex. Well played indeed.

