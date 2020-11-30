https://www.theblaze.com/news/mother-sister-golf-clubs-kitchen-knives

A man who broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home in South Pasadena, California, on Saturday was fatally stabbed and beaten by the woman’s mother and sister, who defended her using golf clubs and kitchen knives, authorities said in a press release.

According to police, the man, identified as 40-year-old Justin Goss, threw a large concrete paver through the front window of his estranged former girlfriend’s home before stepping inside and proceeding to choke the woman and punch her in the face.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Barry Hall said that the woman’s mother and sister immediately came to her defense, first unsuccessfully attempting to pull him off before using the weapons they had at their disposal.

“They tried to pull him off, and it didn’t work; he was too strong,” Hall told the Los Angeles Times. “So they had to resort to using weapons.”

When law enforcement officers arrived on the scene at 10 a.m. local time on Saturday following a domestic violence call, they found the window shattered and reportedly heard the women screaming inside. When they entered the residence they found Goss bloodied and beaten.

South Pasadena police officers administered aid to Goss before the South Pasadena Fire Department arrived and pronounced the him dead.

The woman, 37, was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for injuries to her face and then released.

Hall told the Los Angeles Times that the mother and sister would not face charges for their actions.

“They were well within their right to act in defense of their sister and daughter,” he said.

