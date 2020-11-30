https://spectator.org/mr-president-appoint-a-special-prosecutor-to-investigate-election-gate/

The headline over there at the Epoch Times was this:

Trump Suggests He’ll Appoint ‘Special Prosecutor’

The story, a report on Maria Bartiromo’s Fox show Sunday Morning Futures said this:

President Donald Trump said he is considering appointing a special prosecutor to probe former intelligence officials and investigators involved in surveilling his 2016 campaign as well as the Nov. 3 election.

And the suggestion from this corner? Do it Mr. President. Investigate ElectionGate.

Let’s look back at what has been seen as the biggest election scandal in history — Watergate. It was a decided constitutional crisis. The focus: the allegation that President Richard Nixon’s campaign — if not Nixon himself — was involved in an attempt to steal the 1972 presidential election by sending in burglars to bug the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee, and setting up a “dirty tricks” operation that would “screw up” the campaigns of various Democratic candidates for president.

And when the scandal broke into public view, Nixon was accused of conducting a “cover-up.” While he finally resigned the presidency in August of 1974, the House Judiciary Committee had authorized three articles of impeachment that ultimately were not used because of the resignation. Yet in this moment it is instructive to revisit Article I of the proposed Nixon impeachment. It said (bold print for emphasis supplied):

On June 17, 1972, and prior thereto, agents of the Committee for the Re-election of the President committed unlawful entry of the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee in Washington, District of Columbia, for the purpose of securing political intelligence. Subsequent thereto, Richard M. Nixon, using the powers of his high office, engaged personally and through his close subordinates and agents, in a course of conduct or plan designed to delay, impede, and obstruct the investigation of such illegal entry; to cover up, conceal and protect those responsible; and to conceal the existence and scope of other unlawful covert activities.

Today’s ElectionGate scandal is thoroughly documented in the various Trump campaign lawsuits. It lists one “unlawful” action after another in states like Pennsylvania and Georgia. Among the actions listed were “unlawful early processing of absentee ballots,” allegations of corrupted voting system companies operating as tools of foreign governments, deliberately and unlawfully keeping legitimate election observers from doing their jobs, voting while dead, state officials unlawfully overriding the authority of state legislatures, and a complete disregard for the Fourteenth Amendment. Oh, and don’t forget the required “chain of custody records” mysteriously vanishing.

The headline over at Breitbart has captured the reaction to all of this:

Poll: 79% of Trump Voters Believe ‘Election Was Stolen Through Illegal Voting and Fraud’

The headline is a reference to a Politico story that does indeed reveal that 79% of Trump supporters believe the 2020 election was in fact stolen.

Which is to say, almost 79 percent of Trump’s almost 74 million voters believe they were deliberately, willfully robbed of an honest election.

In other words, if a Special Prosecutor was needed to investigate Watergate, which Democrats of the day said was an unlawful attempt to steal the 1972 election and then cover up the attempt? Then there is, based on the evidence thus far uncovered and detailed in the Trump campaign lawsuits, more than enough evidence for the appointment of a Special Prosecutor to investigate ElectionGate.

And if a President Biden objects? Then he, like President Nixon, can fire the Special Prosecutor.

Which in itself will confirm the view of that 79 percent of Trump supporters that this election was, in fact, stolen.

And that Joe Biden knows it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

