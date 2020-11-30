https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/must-see-michigan-montage-tcf-center-elections-observers-testify-massive-democrat-vote-fraud-video/

Over the past three weeks The Gateway Pundit and our team in Detroit have interviewed DOZENS of GOP elections observers who were threatened, abused, attacked and harassed at the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan following the 2020 election landslide for President Donald Trump.

Several of these observers witnessed carloads of ballots arriving at the center in the middle of the night on November 4th marked for Joe Biden.

These observers described their abuse at the TCF being followed around by far left goons and being locked out of the ballot counting room.

This was corruption and fraud at its worst.

And the Democrat Party condones this violence and theft.

Tomorrow several of these witnessed will testify in Lansing, Michigan.

You won’t want to miss this.

Thank you Patty and Ben and John and others for your work on this!

WE SALUTE THESE BRAVE AMERICANS DEMOCRAT AND REPUBLICAN WHO SPOKE OUT AGAINST THIS FRAUD AND VIOLENCE!

