Nearly half of all U.S. voters have a negative view of socialism, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Forty-seven percent of those voters surveyed said they had an unfavorable opinion of the political philosophy, espoused throughout history by revolutionaries such as Lenin, Stalin and Che Guevara.

Just the News Daily Poll With Scott Rasmussen

Less than a third – 29% – said they had a favorable view of the political philosophy or theory, which is broadly that an entire community owns and shares in the prosperity of its members.

The term “socialism” has often been associated with the negative outcomes of various revolutions such as those in Russia and South America, it has enjoyed renewed vogue in American life as of late, spurred on by politicians such as Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who have openly described themselves as socialists.

To see this poll’s cross-demographic tabulations, click here.

To see this poll’s methodology and sample demographics, click here.

