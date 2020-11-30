https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/30/neera-tanden-deletes-tweets-criticizing-gop-leaders-in-anticipation-of-tight-confirmation-battle/

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s pick for Director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, Neera Tanden, is frantically deleting old tweets in anticipation of a close confirmation vote requiring Republican senators’ support.

Since Nov. 16, Tanden, who is currently president and CEO of the progressive think tank Center for American Progress, deleted more than a thousand posts including many attacking GOP lawmakers, conservative commentators, and journalists.

It appears that Neera Tanden has deleted about 1100 tweets between November 16 and tonight. The screenshot on the left is from Nov. 16 on Wayback. It was reported earlier today that Biden will name her as the director of OMBhttps://t.co/8WPKVcpKzO pic.twitter.com/WADGBDoDOe — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) November 30, 2020

Some of her deleted content included criticisms of Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who is often considered a swing vote in tight decisions and will most likely be needed for Tanden to be confirmed into the Biden administration.

.@neeratanden appears to have deleted her tweets about Susan Collins, whose vote she’ll likely need for confirmation.

h/t @varadmehta pic.twitter.com/atwonFCaMb — KC Johnson (@kcjohnson9) November 30, 2020

Tanden also deleted tweets concerning Russia’s role in the 2016 election, peddling claims that hackers potentially changed the results of the election.

“Why would hackers hack in unless they could change results?” she wrote. “What’s the point?”

“Hhhhmm. Now we know why trump was as surprised as everyone else,” she added, sharing a link to an article claiming that Russian hackers infiltrated election processes in some states.

Keep on deleting those tweets @Neeratanden. Hurry up. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 30, 2020

Additionally, she accused Byron York, chief political correspondent at the Washington Examiner, of being “happy to run interference for Russians intervening in our elections” after he expressed doubts about the credibility of the disproven Steele Dossier.

Neera Tanden, who Biden has picked to lead OMB, wrongly and laughably accused @byronyork of running interference for Russia because he called BS on the Steele dossier. https://t.co/l58gBwvauf — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 30, 2020

Tanden, who has been an active and public Twitter troll for years, received pushback following her nomination from the progressive left who claimed that she is “toxic” and a “smear agent of the left” who has consistently worked against the interests of the progressive sect of her own party.

Everything toxic about the corporate Democratic Party is embodied in Neera Tanden. https://t.co/kWHcUK2VZ5 — BJG 👑 (@briebriejoy) November 30, 2020

please don’t let neera tanden’s antagonistic twitter presence detract from her real life accomplishments, such as firing everyone at thinkprogress because they formed a union and outing a sexual harassment victim to her entire staff — kathbarbadoro (@kathbarbadoro) November 30, 2020

Neera Tanden not only incited serious threats to many on the left w/a megaphone but she straight up pitched false hit/smear pieces on them, got them published & then had her organized Reddit/twittee/MSNBC army amplify to attempt to cancel those voices. History won’t reflect well — Nomiki Konst (@NomikiKonst) November 30, 2020

I’m not sure how you can be a “Uniter” and appoint a woman who was the smear agent of the left. She used a multi-million $ foundation to attempt to annihilate the left like McCarthy did. But maybe that’s the exact point. Who are we kidding? — Nomiki Konst (@NomikiKonst) November 30, 2020

You tweeted this out right after you announced you are appointing Neera Tanden, who has spent the last 4 years vilifying progressives. https://t.co/2cZn6HXJud — David Sirota (@davidsirota) November 30, 2020

