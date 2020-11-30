https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/30/neera-tanden-deletes-tweets-criticizing-gop-leaders-in-anticipation-of-tight-confirmation-battle/

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s pick for Director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, Neera Tanden, is frantically deleting old tweets in anticipation of a close confirmation vote requiring Republican senators’ support.

Since Nov. 16, Tanden, who is currently president and CEO of the progressive think tank  Center for American Progress, deleted more than a thousand posts including many attacking GOP lawmakers, conservative commentators, and journalists.

Some of her deleted content included criticisms of Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who is often considered a swing vote in tight decisions and will most likely be needed for Tanden to be confirmed into the Biden administration.

Tanden also deleted tweets concerning Russia’s role in the 2016 election, peddling claims that hackers potentially changed the results of the election.

“Why would hackers hack in unless they could change results?” she wrote. “What’s the point?”

“Hhhhmm. Now we know why trump was as surprised as everyone else,” she added, sharing a link to an article claiming that Russian hackers infiltrated election processes in some states.

Additionally, she accused Byron York, chief political correspondent at the Washington Examiner, of being “happy to run interference for Russians intervening in our elections” after he expressed doubts about the credibility of the disproven Steele Dossier.

Tanden, who has been an active and public Twitter troll for years, received pushback following her nomination from the progressive left who claimed that she is “toxic” and a “smear agent of the left” who has consistently worked against the interests of the progressive sect of her own party.

