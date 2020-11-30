https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/no-dissent-allowed-twitter-suspends-arizona-gop-witness-bobby-piton-blistering-testimony-election-fraud/

Twitter suspended Bobby Piton during his live testimony on the fraudulent election.

Piton’s testimony pointed out blatant voter fraud through incontrovertible evidence, at one point claiming he’d stake his life on the factual nature of his testimony.

Twitter suspended him for daring to speak out publicly on the fraud.

Here is what Piton said before he was suspended.

TRENDING: Crowd Erupts in Cheers as Giuliani Tells AZ State Lawmakers: “Your Political Career is Worth Losing if You Can Save the Right to Vote in America” (VIDEO)

Bobby Piton: I think this is the biggest fraud in the history of our constitutional republic. It’s taking place right before our eyes. The corrupt mainstream media and tech oligarchs are colluding in an attempt to assassinate the American public’s true legal vote for our president Donald J. Trump.

BREAKING – Twitter suspends the account of @bobbypiton while a gave his witness report at the hearings in #Arizona pic.twitter.com/7DSOzjpeq8 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) November 30, 2020

Was this an “error” too like when this happened to @dougmastriano doing the Pennsylvania hearing? https://t.co/i1Dk329ezP — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 30, 2020

Twitter will NOT ALLOW dissent.

Despite the mountains of evidence of elections fraud you are NO LONGER allowed to discuss this publicly and keep your twitter privileges.

Was this an “error” too like when this happened to @dougmastriano doing the Pennsylvania hearing? https://t.co/i1Dk329ezP — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 30, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

