A nurse in Oregon was placed on leave after she posted a TikTok video in which she said she does not wear a mask.

“When my coworkers find out I still travel, don’t wear a mask when I’m out and let my kids have play dates,” the TikTok user said in a caption accompanying a post.

The post was later removed but another user made a copy of it.

Officials at Salem Health identified the woman to news outlets as oncology nurse Ashley Grames. She could not be reached for comment.

Salem Health said in a statement: “Yesterday, a nurse employed with Salem Health posted a video on social media which displayed cavalier disregard for the seriousness of this pandemic and her indifference towards physical distancing and masking outside of work. This video has prompted an outcry from concerned community members. We want to thank those of you who brought this to our attention and assure you that we are taking this very seriously. This individual does not speak for Salem Health and has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.”

“We also want to assure you that this one careless statement does not reflect the position of Salem Health or the hardworking and dedicated caregivers who work here,” it added.

The wearing of masks has been required in many states because some health experts believe the action helps prevent the spread of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

The virus causes the disease COVID-19.

Evidence supporting mask wearing is mixed. Some studies suggest masks are effective, particularly high-grade ones like N95s, but others, including a large study in Denmark, found little effect in wearing face coverings.

