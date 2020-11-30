https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nursing-home-killer-makes-jokes-about-covid-grinch/
Cuomo put on a show this afternoon after he was slapped down by SCOTUS
New York Gov. Cuomo says COVID is the Grinch: “The COVID Grinch is an opportunist and sees this as the season of viral transmission … This is the season of the COVID Grinch. When you hear that holiday music, da da da, think COVID Grinch and be on alert.” pic.twitter.com/lD2faU07FA
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 30, 2020