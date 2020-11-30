https://www.theblaze.com/news/oregon-nurse-dismissed-covid-19-guidelines

An oncology nurse at a hospital in Salem, Oregon, has been placed on leave by her employer after she posted a TikTok video suggesting she flouts coronavirus guidelines outside of work.

Her employer, Salem Health, issued a statement saying her video message “displayed a cavalier disregard for the seriousness of this pandemic.”

What are the details?

The nurse, identified by Salem Health as Ashley Grames in an interview with Buzzfeed, posted a TikTok video under the username @Loveiskind05 over the weekend that quickly went viral. In the clip, Grames can be seen wearing scrubs with a stethoscope around her neck while she pretends to “scream” in sync with audio from the movie “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

The caption reads, “When my coworkers find out I still travel, don’t wear a mask when I’m out and let my kids have play dates.”

Grames’ account has since been deleted along with the video, but a video made by another nurse reacting to Grames’ video is still being widely circulated.

A day after Grames posted her video, Salem Health issued a statement announcing that she had been placed on leave pending an investigation into her actions, saying the clip “displayed cavalier disregard for the seriousness of this pandemic and her indifference towards physical distancing and making outside of work.”

The hospital noted that the “video has prompted an outcry from concerned community members,” and added that Grames “does not speak for Salem Health.”

More than 1,600 people reacted to Salem Health’s statement on Facebook over the video, overwhelmingly calling for Grames to be terminated.

One person wrote, “No investigation needed. The video supplied should be evidence enough. She needs to be FIRED. Not on PAID leave. As someone fighting cancer, I can only imagine how her patients feel after seeing this news. Their opinion on your hospital and nurses in general are now ruined due to this woman’s actions. And even though you say that her views do not represent your hospital, you still employed her. You need to take responsibility by firing her, not putting her on leave.”

Another responded, “The videos flying around are proof. There should be no investigation. Fire her and take away any of her licenses. She doesn’t deserve to be a nurse if all she’s going to do is endanger some of the most immunocompromised people. She’s a mockery to the healthcare field. They take an oath to do whatever they can to help their patients, not potentially bring in a virus that can kill them because they are selfish.”







Anything else?

According to The Hill, “Salem Hospital has the highest employee-related count of any hospital in Oregon, according to data released by the state last week.”

