Outgoing GOP Rep. Denver Riggleman says fellow Republican caucus members, some with whom he shares a close relationship, are considering him a traitor for recognizing Democrat Joe Biden as the president-elect.

Riggleman, who lost his reelection bid in Virginia in a June primary, was asked Monday on CNN why a greater number of Republican lawmakers have not spoken out about the claims coming from the White House in the aftermath of the election.

“I don’t know what’s in their hearts, and I wish I could tell you,” said Riggleman, an Air Force veteran and former intelligence officer. “I’ve tried to call. I’ve tried to talk to individuals about this. … But people very close to me have called me pretty much a traitor to the cause because of my belief in data and statistical analysis and technology and people that have taken an oath to the Constitution.”

Since Nov. 3, Biden has been declared the winner of the 2020 election by virtually all mainstream media outlets. Recounts funded by the Trump campaign abound across some key battleground states, though, none have yet produced any results that would flip the election results.

“It is also mind-blowingly ridiculous to think that all these agencies would work in tandem somehow across 50 states. … To do that would be almost impossible,” said Riggleman, addressing some of the claims made in the past month by President Trump and his allies.

