Paul McCartney is often hailed as one of the greatest songwriters of all time. With dozens of hits under his belt, many of which are romantic in nature, one would think the music icon knows a thing or two about love, but McCartney has admitted he does not know “what’s going on” most of the time when it comes to his marriage. The former Beatles star made the confession in an interview with The New York Times published on Sunday.

The topic came about when journalist David Marchese asked how love in marriage changes at different stages of life. McCartney, who was been married to his third wife Nancy Shevell for nine years, answered that in his experience there is no difference.

“It’s always a splendid puzzle,” he said. “Even though I write love songs, I don’t think I know what’s going on. It would be great if it was smooth and wonderful all the time, but you get pockets of that, and sometimes it’s — you could be annoying. To Nancy I’m pretty complex, with everything I’ve been through.”

McCartney comes from a poor working-class background. His father was a cotton salesman and his mother died of cancer when he was 14. After her death, McCartney found solace in music but could not have anticipated the fame that would ensue. Part of that added to his complexity.

“I’ve done music all my life,” he said. “I’ve had huge success, and people often try to do what I want, so you get a false feeling of omnipotence. All that together makes a complex person. We’re all complex. Well, maybe I’m more complex than other people because of coming from poverty.”

During the interview, McCartney also discussed his songwriting ability. Referencing his single “Bip Bop” from the 1971 album “Wild Life,” the iconic songwriter admitted a good melody did not necessarily make a good song.

“‘Bip Bop’ is not lyrically stunning. I was always embarrassed about that song,” he noted. Despite this, friends and fans strongly disagree, which just proves that one cannot anticipate what people will like in a song, he explained.

“It’s enough if I like it and enjoyed putting it on record and don’t particularly want to think of any more lyrics,” McCartney said. “I don’t want to sweat it. Sometimes maybe it would be better if I sweated it. Once or twice I tried to sweat it, and I hated it. It’s like, what are you doing this for?”

When asked about his ability to write catchy tunes, McCartney added that he did not feel any closer to knowing where melodies came from.

“There is something with my ability to write music that I don’t think I’m necessarily responsible for. It just seems to come easier to me — touch wood — than it does to some people,” he said. “That’s it. I’m a fortunate man.”

