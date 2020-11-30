http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/249sqd60LGQ/

First Lady Melania Trump on Monday previewed the White House Christmas decorations for 2020 for the media.

The theme this year is “America the Beautiful” a tribute to the United States and the majesty of its natural wonders.

“From coast to coast, our country is blessed with boundless natural wonders,” a statement from the first lady’s office read. “The timeless treasures represented in this year’s holiday showcase remind us of the true American spirit. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home.”

This year’s East Colonnade features classical urns with foliage from each official tree of every state and territory.

The East Room features model planes, trains, and automobiles as part of the theme.

“Since the creation of our Nation, America has been on the move,” the statement read. “From the First Transcontinental Railroad to the Apollo 11 lunar landing, the East Room celebrates our monumental triumphs in innovation and technology.”

The White House library features the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, allowing women the right to vote. Winning pieces of art from a children’s contest will be featured in the display.

This year, the Green Room features the beauty of American wildlife, the Blue Room features children’s art from each state, and the Red Room is dedicated to first responders and frontline workers in the United States.

The Gingerbread House of the White House this year is constructed from 275 pounds of gingerbread dough, 110 pounds of pastillage dough, 30 pounds of gum paste, 25 pounds of chocolate, and 25 pounds of royal icing.

“I am excited to announce this year’s White House holiday theme, “America the Beautiful,” First Lady Melania Trump said in a statement to mark the event.

“Over the past four years, I have had the honor to travel to some of our nation’s most beautiful landmarks and meet some of the most compassionate and patriotic American citizens. From coast to coast, the bond that all American’s share is an appreciation for our traditions, values, and history, which were the inspiration behind the decorations this year. Thank you to all of the staff and volunteers who worked to make sure the People’s House was ready for the holiday season. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

