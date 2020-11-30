https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/president-trump-calls-hearing-voting-irregularities-arizona-video/

President Trump on Monday afternoon called into the hearing on voting irregularities in Arizona and the crowd erupted in cheers.

The hearing was chaired by Representative Mark Finchem (district 11) with a number of House and Senate members on the hearing panel.

Trump’s legal team led by Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis brought out many credible witnesses again on Monday who testified on the Dominion voting machines and other irregularities that point to outright Democrat voter fraud.

In the middle of the hearing on Monday, Arizona’s crooked Secretary of State certified the false election results.

RINO of all RINOs Governor Doug Ducey rushed to sign off on and certify the fraudulent election results.

President Trump blasted Doug Ducey during his phoned in remarks and the crowd booed the governor.

The President said the election was rigged, it was a scam and he is going to fight because he won by a lot on election night.

BREAKING: President Trump just called into the hearing on voting irregularities in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/YkuNqfrSGM — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 1, 2020

